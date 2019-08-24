Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other’s biggest fans. It’s as clear as JLo’s crystal Met Gala headdress that the pair have nothing but amor, amor, amor for their partner’s work. But just in case, the 44-year-old former baller hit it home on Friday, August 23 with yet another glimpse at his loved-up life alongside the 50-year-old superstar. While soaring at high altitudes in their private jet, he took a beyond adorable snap of Jenny stanning him while catching some z’s.

JLo doesn't have to sleep on her decision to stan A-Rod

The picture shows JLo all cozied up on the jet’s cot - because who doesn’t have a bed on their private plane? - with an official Alex Rodriguez Yankees pillow, featuring his number 13. JLo donned a comfy pale yellow sweatsuit while taking her love to new heights on the trip. Even in slumber, the powerhouse Latina is stylishly supporting her love, who seemed to be on his way to serve as a sports commentator for the YES Network.

J-Rod shows up for each other

At this point, it’s nearly impossible to tally up all the ways the engaged couple publicly show their support. They both frequently cheer each other on in massive stadiums - while JLo performs and Alex provides game commentary. Most recently, the A-Rod Corp owner, championed his love throughout her whirlwind It’s My Party tour.

JLo even puts Alex centerstage during her own shows!

Even when he couldn’t physically be there, Alex would find a way to send his love overseas. “Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” Alex wrote to his boss lady love. “Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home!”

Jennifer even found a way to honor her special guy during a tour stop in Miami. In commemoration of his July birthday, she wheeled out a custom Yankees-themed cake, which had his old number 13 prominently displayed and led the whole crowd in a booming rendition of Happy Birthday along with their blended foursome of kids - Emme, Max, Tashi and Ella. Surely performing in their town of Miami during that time was certainly no coincidence.