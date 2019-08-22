Britney Spears receives support from boyfriend after posting about loneliness and trust issues

Britney Spears' loneliness isn't killin’ her thanks in part to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The Baby One More Time singer, 37, posted a message on Tuesday, August 20, addressing her haters, while also revealing her trust issues. The pop star shared the quote “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win” on her social media account. Alongside the excerpt, she penned, “Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.”

Britney received support from her boyfriend after posting about "fake" people and "lonely" L.A.

“I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy,” Britney continued. “It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!” Sam, 25, showed his support for his famous girlfriend, commenting on the post, “Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) ♥️.”

Britney spent time earlier this year at a wellness treatment facility. In April, she told her fans, "Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me, all is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal." She added: "My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way."

The singer and trainer have been an item for nearly three years

Sam, a personal trainer, and Grammy winner first met on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video in 2016. The mom of two made their relationship social media official on New Year’s Day in 2017. Despite dating for nearly three years, the couple made their red carpet debut this summer attending the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles.

Last year, Britney praised her boyfriend writing online, “Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”