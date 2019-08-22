You'll never believe who Sofia Vergara was crushing on when she was a teenager

Sofia Vergara just spilled some major tea! The Modern Family actress revealed who she was crushing on when she was just a teenage girl. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old star posted a picture on her social media from the set of Modern Family. She posed with her co-star Eric Stonestreet and her girl crush German supermodel Claudia Schiffer. "My teenage girl crush came to visit!!! Sorry @ericstonestreet," she wrote alongside a picture of the three. "I needed a picture alone!!!"

Sofia Vergara revealed she had a crush on Claudia Schiffer when she was a teenager

In the hilarious picture, Sofia not only revealed she got to meet her idol, she also scratched out her co-star's face because she "needed a picture alone" with the blonde supermodel. The cast of Modern Family are currently filming their 11th and final season of the series, and from the looks of it, Sofia's "crush" could potentially be featured in a guest spot. Throughout the years, Modern Family has enlisted A-listers for funny cameos, including Coldplay front man Chris Martin and comedian Kevin Hart.

Sofia recently shared two photos with her Modern Family cast: The first images was a throwback from ten years ago on their first day of filming followed by a picture from this year on their first day of filming the final season. "10 years later," the Colombian actress wrote along with heart emojis.

Sofia has speculated about her character Gloria's fate for the last season. “Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I'm going to be happy with,” she told Buzzfeed. “I'm sure that it's gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.”

The supermodel visited the set of Modern Family

Her role has also made an impact in the industry regarding Latinx representation. “I was a single mother. I am a woman, and I started in a business,” she explained. “I started to make money, and work and opportunities came to me ... and you would be ungrateful if life presents to you with all these opportunities and you’re like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to do it.’”

The final season of Modern Family is set to premiere in 2020.