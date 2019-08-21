Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA

Karol G is still in the celebratory phases of her engagement. The China singer said “yes” to her boyfriend and collaborator Anuel AA, earlier this year, but is in no rush to head to the altar. “I don’t have any wedding planning updates,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I can tell you that I’m living as if we are already married.” Karol, 28, and Annuel, 26, have been busy on the road and haven’t had a chance to sit down and plan their special day. While there is no set date, the Colombian beauty already has an idea of how she wants the ceremony to go.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Karol G opened up about her wedding plans to Anuel AA

“I think I want something super simple, something natural, something small,” she shared. “To be honest, I haven’t thought about the specific things because I want everything to be super simple and natural as possible.” She continued: “In reality, what I want is for people not to stress about how they’re going to look and what they are going to wear. Or by the fact that there might be news outlets around, and we might feel restrained from having a good time.”

Loading the player...

MORE: Karol G may leave music for this hilarious reason

Karol’s “only wish,” is for her and Anuel to enjoy it with their families. In the spirit of keeping things simple, the Créeme songstress wants to have these three things at her ceremony. “A super DJ and a variety of food,” she said. “I want there to be cakes and pastries all over the place, meats and pastas and sweets. So my family, a super DJ and lots of food. And obviously the groom.”

VIEW GALLERY

Karol and Anuel have not set a wedding date and are in no rush to walk down the aisle

The Secreto singers have kept the details of their engagement under wraps but have spoken out about how special the moment was. Fans caught wind of the news when Karol flashed her sparkler via social media. The pair made their first official red carpet appearance at the 2019 Latin Billboard Awards.