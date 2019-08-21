Jennifer Lopez does the impossible and twins with a younger version of herself

As if we couldn’t love Jenny from the Block that much more, Jennifer Lopez pulls off another effortless look that is [figuratively] to die for — while twinning with her youger self at the same time! While on her way to her daily workout, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer wore a look she rocked back in 2002: the classic pairing of Aviator sunglasses with hoops (#BigHoopEnergy). The last time we saw Jennifer rock this look was for her I’m Gonna Be Alright music video that she filmed in Harlem, New York, back in 2002. Then, she could be seen rocking her signature gold hoops with yellow-hued aviators while chilling out, relaxing on one of those iconic fold-up chairs. Her hair was styled in wispy, ultra loose curls and she was dressed in a bikini top and shorts. Now, in 2019, she has totally updated the look with an albeit more covered up look, but no less stylish.

Jennifer looks super 2002 hip in her I’m Gonna Be Alright music video

More: Joan Smalls’ latest look is a nod to Jennifer Lopez - see pics

While heading over to the UFC gym owned by her boo Alex Rodriguez, she was sporting (pun intended) her iconic hoops and shades. This time she was wearing a head-turning white-on-white workout gear. Always the impeccable dresser, the Feeling So Good singer was in a white sports bra and very figure flattering white workout leggings that had a simple gold detailing that came up from her ankles and sprinkled up to the top. She paired this with white and pink ADIDAS sneakers and a two-toned mini purse to hold all her essentials. On her way out, she was accompanied by her mini-me daughter, Emme Muñiz, and former baseball fiancé, A-Rod.

JLo was on her way to work up a sweat in a stylish white-on-white ensemble with her signature shades and hoops

More: Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, more pen letter of support to Latinx community

Jennifer recently got off her worldwind It’s My Party Tour that was celebrating her milestone 50th birthday. She partied the night away with all of her fans, who she credits for allowing her to continually do her thing in the music and film industries. She recently joined forces with other Latinx powerhouses (America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Diane Guerrero, as well as fellow Puerto Ricans Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez and Ricky Martin) to sign the Querida Familia Latina letter, which came in the wake of the El Paso shooting and all the ICE Raids.