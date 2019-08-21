Demi Lovato is making her return to acting with new Netflix comedy

Lights, camera, action! Demi Lovato is making her way back into the acting world. The Tell Me You Love Me singer has officially signed on to join Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Netflix comedy, Eurovision. On Tuesday, August 20, which also marked the singer's 27th birthday, she shared the news with the help of her co-star. In the clip, Will talks to the camera and shares that he wanted to make a “special announcement about a very special cast member.” The Anchorman star presented a “homemade” birthday cake before it cuts to Demi blowing out the candles from the set of the movie.

“Yall, Will Ferrell made me a cake…from scratch,” she captioned the video. “It looks completely professional and store bought so I’m not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time #netflixisajoke #eurovisionmovie.” Demi’s role on the film has yet to be confirmed. However, the Sorry Not Sorry singer is already hard at work on the set in London. As a singer and actress, fans can count on seeing her flex her vocal cords in the film.

The comedy, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, and Dan Stevens, will follow a pair of Icelandic musicians (Will and Rachel) who will represent their country in the world’s biggest song competition – the Eurovision song contest. Eurovision will mark the first time Demi returns to the small screen since she starred in Disney’s Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. Prior, the Echeme la Culpa singer had roles in Camp Rock, Princess Protection Program and As the Bell Rings. Demi’s role in Eurovision will also mark her first major project since her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Ahead of her announcement, the 27-year-old hinted at her latest venture and celebrated an amazing birthday. "Okay, last one before bed. They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record @arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you."