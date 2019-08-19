Sofia Vergara introduces a new member of her family

There’s a precious new member in the Vergara clan. Sofia Vergara took to her social media on Tuesday, August 20, to share the arrival of her new baby cousin. “Meeting my new cousin Amalia Vergara,” the Modern Family star wrote. In the picture, Amalia smiles as Sofia gazes at her and holds her up towards the camera. In the following photo, Sofia and Amalia take centerstage as they stand next to other family members.

There’s a special little photobomber in the frame. Never to be upstaged, Baguette Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez’s pup poses alongside the family at the bottom of the frame (Manolo is Sofia's only child). Earlier this year, the 47-year-old actress introduced her followers to another little Vergara. “Visiting the newest Vergara,” she wrote next to a series of heart eye emojis, “Hernando Valentino Vergara.” In the photo, little Hernando rested his head on Sofia’s shoulder.

The little bundle also posed with Sofia’s husband Joe Manganiello. Little Hernando was named after his father who is a close cousin to the Bottom of the Ninth star. Sofia is mother to 26-year-old Manolo and grandma to her sweet granddog (and shadow) Baguette. While she doesn’t have an little ones under her roof, Sofia is still reflective on her time raising her son at a young age.

“I was a single mother very early, and what made me wake up every day, what made me be responsible, was that I had the motivation that I needed to make money, to give my son all the things that I thought that he needed,” she told Coveteur.