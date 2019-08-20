'El secreto de Selena' star Maya Zapata: I spoke to her in my dreams

Selena Quintanilla´s life and her tragic death have been an endless source of inspiration for movies and TV series over the last two decades and our fascination with the music legend shows no sign of slowing down. Netflix is working on its own production and Telemundo is about to release the much-anticipated El Secreto de Selena this weekend on August 25. The mini-series, based on the bestselling book by the same name written by journalist María Celeste Arrarás, is focused on the story behind Selena´s murder and stars talented actress Maya Zapata in the iconic title role.

The 37-year-old actress started acting when she was 6-years-old

In an interview published by Telemundo, the Mexican beauty shared her thoughts on playing the legendary star, revealing that she even talked to Selena in her dreams. "After I found out I was going to be Selena, I dreamed of her every night," said Maya. "I talked to her, had dialogues with her. I wanted to tell her story in a responsible way, I just wanted to be her vehicle so that she could share her story."

Maya definitely channeled her inner entertaining for the series. "Well, I don´t sing, I don´t dance, I´m an actress," she told TNT Latam. "I have to say though that luckily I can modify my voice, and I used to do ballet when very little, but if you don´t practice, you forget everything."

Like Selena, Maya started her career at a very young age, first performing at just age six. "I also have a very demanding mom," she said in the same interview. "I am extremely grateful today for that, but back in the day, it was hard. I wouldn't change a thing, though."

With more than 30 roles under her belt, Maya has shared the screen with Javier Bardem, Antonio Banderas, and even Jennifer Lopez, who also famously played Selena Quintanilla. Now it´s Maya´s turn to become the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom legend, and we can't wait!