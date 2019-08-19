Demi Lovato says goodbye to 26 with edgy new photo

Demi Lovato is ready to start a new chapter. The Tell Me You Love Me songstress took to her social media to celebrate the occasion. “Last day as 26 [black heart emoji].” In the photo, Demi poses in front of the mirror in a black and white ensemble. The songstress wears her hair in her signature bob and tops off the edgy glam with red lipstick. Demi will celebrate her 27th birthday on August 20. This year will be the first time the superstar celebrates the occasion since leaving her treatment facility following her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Demi Lovato said goodbye to 26 with one final mirror selfie

This year the Confident songstress had a lot to celebrate. Since leaving her treatment facility. Things have been looking up for the pop star who celebrated one year of sobriety in July. Prior to marking her new year of life, it was announced that the star signed with manager Scooter Braun. “GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun,” she captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

MORE: Demi Lovato gets flirty with this reality TV star – see the cute exchange

“Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!” For fans, that was the first sign of a musical comeback from the pop star. Following her announcement, Demi took to her social media to alert fans that she was back in the recording studio. “Making magic,” she captioned the photo of herself inside the recording booth.

VIEW GALLERY

The Confident singer accomplished a lot personally in her 26th year

MORE: Demi Lovato is ready to share her side of the story – one year after relapse

In dedication of this year and her late grandmother, Demi got a portrait of her Mimaw on her arm. “This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.” Here’s to 27 and everything the year has in store for Demi.