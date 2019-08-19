Shakira's dance workout is fueled by this surprising treat

Shakira is hitting the gym! The Colombian singer, who works out with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser to get her rock hard abs, took to her social media to share her latest workout. And if you're not familiar, working out with Anna is incredibly hard, so much so that the 42-year-old star always need a quick pick me up before starting her gym sessions. "Colombian coffee is a must when you’re about to get Kaisered," Shakira wrote alongside her post.

Shakira and her personal trainer Anna Kaiser are hitting the gym again

According to Anna's social media stories, the two ladies met in Miami for the workout, where they enjoyed a sip of Colombian coffee. Anna—who also works with other A-listers, including Kelly Ripa, Karlie Kloss, Hilary Duff and Sarah Jessica Parker—sent a quick message to her followers. "Okay it is day 1 in the Shakospehere," she said inside the studio. "We are going to be doing the dance interval workout today. Super excited to get those juices flowing. Rock it out!"

The celebrity trainer also joked about the singer's love of coffee giving her the boost she needed for the dance workout. "Two Colombian coffees later, a jackhammer fascia blaster, and some sick beats and @shakira is BACK!! Even after 9 years together, I can still surprise her with my crazy tricks." Anna has been Shakira's trainer for the past nine years, and has helped her prep for her world tours and getting back in shape after she had her two kids. The secret, she incorporates a little of everything, from cardio to weights.

The two ladies enjoyed a cup of Colombian coffee before their gym session

"It depends on where she is," she told Shape Magazine. "She loves to mix it up and go out and play sports like tennis, squash, and paddleboarding. One session might consist of a ballet combo and barre exercises, then kickboxing and sports training, hip-hop, or Pilates." She also helps the singer with her meal plans. "In the Latin culture, they love foods high on the glycemic index or with large portions of meat. I recommended small meals throughout the day to help fight against that dreaded food coma," she explained. "The meals range from 200 to 300 calories each, five to six times a day. When you get very few breaks during the day and you don't get a full night's sleep, you need those small meals to keep your energy up."