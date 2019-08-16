Watch: Salma Hayek´s daughter Valentina Paloma gets a sweet message from her idol Cole Sprouse

Like the doting mom she is, Salma Hayek is always willing to go the extra mile to make daughter Valentina Paloma happy, something the Mexican actress has demonstrated time and time again on social media. We've seen Salma do everything from enlist her daughter to become her personal stylist to embark on diving lessons together – and on Thursday the star showed her latest sweet gesture, posting a sweet video from Riverdale star Cole Sprouse dedicated to the 11-year-old.

Valentina Paloma and Salma Hayek attended the Milan Fashion Week, they try to spend as much time together as possible

In the video, recorded at San Diego Comic-Con, the ex-Disney star urges Salma Hayek's daughter to say hello if they ever meet in person. "I was told you were going to be here, but you are not, so I had to send a video to you instead," said Cole. The actor plays Jughead Jones, one of the main characters in the series, and with his performance, he has stolen the hearts of teenagers and tweens all over the world, Valentina included!

Cole and his twin brother Dylan reached fame with Disney Channels´show The Suite life of Zack & Cody

Valentina might as well be a huge fan of Stranger Things, as her mom made a tiny mistake while thanking Cole for his gesture. Salma hashtagged Milli Bobby Brown´s series instead of Riverdale, but in her defence, we must say the actress corrected it very quickly. We have to admit this gives us some peace of mind, Salma is a talented actress, a successful producer and an incredibly beautiful woman, but with details like these, we also realise she´s also human after all!

