Elsa Pataky made husband Chris Hemsworth a gift fit for Thor himself

Elsa Pataky’s birthday gift to husband Chris Hemsworth is fit for an Avenger. The Spanish beauty knitted the Thor actor the perfect superhero accessory, a cape! Chris showed off the colorful homemade present on social media. Alongside the post, he penned, “A very late thank you for all the birthday wishes and gifts. My favourite was this new cape that my lovely wife knitted me #truelove @elsapatakyconfidential.”

Chris Hemsworth showed off his homemade present from wife Elsa Pataky

The dad-of-three turned 36 on Sunday, August 11. Elsa celebrated Chris’ special day with a heartfelt tribute, which she captioned: “Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever, Im so proud of you and who you are. Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy.”

Chris and Elsa are parents to daughter India, seven, and five-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. Back in June, the Endgame actor revealed the secrets behind his and Elsa’s successful marriage. "It's all about the friendship first and that sense of adventure," the Marvel star told Entertainment Tonight. "She became an actress, I became an actor, to travel the world and have experiences like this and to have such wonderful support for one another."

The couple has been married since 2010

The Hollywood couple has been supporting Chris’ younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, in recent days following his split from wife Miley Cyrus. Liam addressed the split in a social media post while down under in Australia with his family on Monday, August 12. The Last Song actor wrote, "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."