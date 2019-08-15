Photographic proof Eva Mendes does not age

Eva Mendes is an ageless beauty. The Cuban actress shared a vintage photo of herself on Tuesday, August 13. In the throwback photo simply captioned “sisters,” Ryan Gosling’s partner posed with her siblings Janet and Becky—big hair and all! Fans were quick to comment on the 45-year-old Hollywood star’s beautiful unchanging looks. “You haven’t aged a day!!! Wow!” one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, “Aged to perfection!!! 😍😍😍 Haven’t aged one bit at all!!!”

Eva Mendes shared a vintage photo of herself with her sisters

Eva has previously opened up about her beauty secrets. In 2018, she told Glamour UK, “My secret hack for smooth skin is a mild laser treatment. It helps with smoothness and discoloration.” At the time, the mom-of-two revealed that she uses the handheld ZIIP Beauty tool for her face, as well as retinol cream. “I also love to use coconut oil as a moisturizer when I'm really dry,” Eva said. “For bright eyes, I use Visine and Joanna Vargas eye mask.”

The actress, who is a mom to daughters Esmeralda, four, and Amada, three, also swears by one particular homemade beauty recipe. She shared, “I make my own exfoliator by adding sea salt in plain yogurt. It really works! I also use baking soda to polish my teeth; it feels great.”

Fans were quick to praise the actress for her ageless beauty

Aside from her beauty tricks, Eva maintains her glowing skin by living a healthy lifestyle. Speaking to Shape in 2017, the Hitch star admitted, "For me, glowing skin comes from the inside. I start to get sallow if I'm not eating well. I take fish oil supplements. And I love coconut oil. I apply it to my face. That's my go-to. I also drink a lot of water. I always keep a bottle with me and kind of force myself to drink. My skin just looks better when I'm hydrated.”

The fashion designer also credits her workout regimen for her body and gorgeous skin. "Working out allows me to spend time on myself," Eva admitted. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now." In addition to exercise, the Ghost Rider star tries to eat "as clean as possible," but enjoys indulging in her mom’s Cuban cooking. "My mom makes the best black beans in the world," Eva confessed. "I'll never stop devouring them."