Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'

Reunited and it sounds so good. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are back together after a few weeks apart. The MLB superstar and his fiancé spent some quality time together with the help of Cardi B. A-Rod took to his social media to share a video of him and the love of his life cruisin’ in the car. “Top down. Sunny day. Radio on. #summerride.” The pair were too cool as they rode around in a blue jeep with matching shades as they listened to the Bronx rapper. The ride was extra special, as the pair made their summertime rounds in the car that was gifted to Alex by Jennifer. “Thank you for the best gift,” the 44-year-old wrote in a picture of the hot new ride.

Jennifer Lopez returned home to Alex Rodriguez after completing her It's My Party Tour

Jennifer has returned home after spending weeks away from her man while on the It’s My Party Tour. The 50-year-old shared a picture from her private jet. “Finally home. 38 shows. 7 countries. Over 20+ cities. Over 500,000 fans. 4 kids. 1 blackout. Priceless.” Prior to her return, Alex took to his social media to shout out his lady and let the world know how much he misses her. “Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” he wrote next to a photo of the Dinero songstress in a white bikini.

SUMMER LOVE: J-ROD SPEND TIME IN THE HOLY LAND WITH THEIR FAMILY

“Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13.” Alex also shared a picture of him, Jennifer and their four children. “This is what matters the most. #FamilyFirst.” The sentimental All I Have songstress commented back: “One of my favorites!!! #familia.” Now that the It’s My Party Tour is over and Jennifer is at home, it could be time to plan her wedding. J-Rod got engaged in March, after two years of dating – and put planning on the back burner.

The triple threat spend some Dinero on her man – purchasing what he called the "best gift"

Earlier this summer, Jennifer did share how this ceremony would be different than the previous three. “I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc for ten years, with the kids [Max and Emme]. I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she said in a behind-the-scenes video for her It's My Party tour.