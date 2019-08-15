Luis Miguel parties with Princess Märtha Louise in Spain

Princess Märtha Louise’s star-filled summer continues. The Norwegian royal recently stayed at Antonio Banderas’ Marbella home, where she partied with Mexican singer Luis Miguel. The Si Nos Dejan artist and Märtha were pictured together in photos shared by the Princess’ boyfriend, Shaman Durek, on social media. “These days while being in #marbella #spain has been filled with laughter and so much love which we all needed in our life right about now. So good to see this beautiful place and be treated with such dignity and honor for our arrival here. Thanks to everyone else for making our trip heart felt and real. Love you! mucho mas besos 💋,” Shaman captioned the post in part.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Luis and Princess Märtha partied together in Spain

The group was dressed down in summer wear for the night out. Luis looked casual wearing a striped blue button-down shirt and fedora, while the Princess sported a vibrant printed dress. Märtha, 47, was in town for Antonio’s Starlite Gala, which raises funds for charitable causes. Crown Prince Haakon's sister was presented with a humanitarian award at the philanthropic event on August 11.

MORE: Why this royal won't be using the title 'Princess'

Reflecting on the special night, the royal penned: “What a wonderful evening at the #starlitegalawith such amazing people and friends, accompanied by my beautiful bf it made the evening delightful. I love meeting great people who make a difference in the #world. It’s so inspiring. We should all make a difference every day."

VIEW GALLERY

The royal and her boyfriend stayed at Antonio Banderas' Marbella home

“However big or small there is always something we can do to release patterns holding us back in our own systems and make the day a little bit better for someone around us,” she continued. “Use every opportunity to show up for others as you do to your self. With my amazing guy by my side, it couldn’t have been better. What difference have you made today? #youmatter #inspiring#starlite2019.”

GALLERY: MEET PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE'S NEW BOYFRIEND, SHAMAN DUREK

Prior to partying with Antonio and Luis in Spain, Märtha enjoyed a Hamptons getaway with Gwyneth Paltrow last month. “Meeting amazing people that make us grow is such a gift of life, don’t you think? Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift. Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring,” the royal penned at the time. “Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter. 💗🙏."