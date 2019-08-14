Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon

Cardi B is getting political for her latest collaboration. The Motorsport rapper sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders for an informative video in the run up to the 2020 presidential election. The pair discussed her favorite topic – money. The conversation – which was voted on by her millions of followers – focused on the Vermont senator’s plans to increase minimum wage. For Cardi, it was important to bring the issue to light, as she dealt with financial hardships in the past. “For example, as a New Yorker – not now but when I was not famous – I felt like no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn’t able to make ends meet,” she told Bernie during their chat.

CLICK FOR MORE

VIEW GALLERY

Cardi B sat down with Senator Bernie Sanders for a candid talk about his minimum wage policies

“I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.” She continued: “My thing is, you know certain people like to brag there is more jobs now in America,” she added. “But it’s like yeah, there’s an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs? They’re practically paying nothing.” Bernie, 77, shared the Press rapper’s frustrations and explained why he backs new legislation to increase minimum wage to $15 and implemented policies that would make it easier for employees to form labor unions.

Loading the player...

Cardi has been candid about her life prior to topping the charts. The Bronx native opened up about working in a supermarket, making $200 a week, before leaving that job to become a stripper. This isn’t the last of the conversation with Bernie. Cardi shared that new clips with more answers will continue to roll out in the coming months.

VIEW GALLERY

The Bodak Yellow rapper and the Democratic hopeful discussed her favorite topic – money

MORE: Cardi B and Anitta are the duo you never knew you needed

Cardi is no stranger to talking politics and has no problem using her platform to do so. In 2018, the mother-of-one shared that history is one of her biggest passions. “I love political science,” she told GQ. “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed with how the system works.”