Ashley Graham celebrates ninth wedding anniversary with 'surprise' pregnancy announcement: Watch

Ashley Graham is a model mom-to-be! The 31-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The former Sports Illustrated cover model announced the exciting news on her ninth wedding anniversary, August 14. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better,” Ashley captioned the video announcement.

In the clip, the parents-to-be go back and forth with each other trying to frame their selfie as the camera panned to the supermodel's belly revealing her growing baby bump. “Surprise!” they exclaimed before embracing each other with a kiss.

Justin shared the news on his account as well, posting a picture of himself with Ashley and their sonogram picture. Alongside the post, the film director penned: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us...”

Ashley announced her pregnancy on her ninth wedding anniversary

Ashley and Justin tied the knot in 2010. The Pretty Big Deal podcast host opened up about her marriage earlier this year for ELLE magazine's February issue. “I wasn’t looking at it as settling; I was looking at it as building,” she said. “Going into a relationship with Justin, it was like, ‘Okay, what are we gonna build together?’”

At the time, the body activist admitted that having children wasn’t a priority. “For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids,” Ashley shared. “Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.”