Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home

Antonio Banderas recently played host to a royal guest. The Zorro star, 59, opened the doors of his Marbella home to Princess Märtha Louise and her boyfriend Shaman Durek. The Norwegian royal, 47, was in town to be honored at the Spanish actor’s Starlite Gala, which raises funds for charitable causes. Märtha was presented with a humanitarian award at the philanthropic event on August 11.

Antonio Banderas hosted the Norwegian royal and her boyfriend (left) at his Marbella home

The Princess took to her personal social media account to share photos from the gala and to reflect on the special night. “What a wonderful evening at the #starlitegalawith such amazing people and friends, accompanied by my beautiful bf it made the evening delightful," she penned. "I love meeting great people who make a difference in the #world. It’s so inspiring. We should all make a difference every day."

MORE: Why this royal won't be using the title 'Princess'

Märtha continued, “However big or small there is always something we can do to release patterns holding us back in our own systems and make the day a little bit better for someone around us. Use every opportunity to show up for others as you do to your self. With my amazing guy by my side, it couldn’t have been better. What difference have you made today? #youmatter #inspiring#starlite2019.”

Princess Märtha Louise was honored at the Spanish actor's gala on August 11

Meanwhile, Shaman praised Antonio for hosting him and his royal girlfriend. Alongside photos from his and Märtha's time in Spain, the celebrity wellness leader wrote, “Thank you @antoniobanderasoficial for hosting my girlfriend and I at your lovely home with your beautiful friends and for choosing my girlfriend @princessmarthalouise for the humanitarian award for your organization of love @starlitefestivalbeing a guest of honor these days while being in #marbella #spain has been filled with laughter and so much love which we all needed in our life right about now. So good to see this beautiful place and be treated with such dignity and honor for our arrival here. Thanks to everyone else for making our trip heart felt and real. Love you! mucho mas besos 💋.”

GALLERY: MEET PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE'S NEW BOYFRIEND, SHAMAN DUREK

Märtha’s recent celebrity encounter follows her Hamptons getaway with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Shaman introduced the Princess to his A-list pal last month. At the time, Märtha shared, “Meeting amazing people that make us grow is such a gift of life, don’t you think? Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift. Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring,” adding, “Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter. 💗🙏."