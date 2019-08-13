2019 MTV VMAs: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage

There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to hit the stage during one of the best nights in music. This year’s line-up leaves room for plenty of surprises and possible collaborations. J Balvin and Bad Bunny have both been announced as performers for the ceremony. Fresh off of a round of performances in Texas, the Colombian and Puerto Rican duo could premiere one of the songs from their album Oasis for an entirely new audience.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin are set to take the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Bad Bunny is nominated for Latin Video, while Balvin is up for awards in the Latin Video, Dance Video and Choreography category. That’s not the only duo who could premiere a much-anticipated performance. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are also billed as performers. Shawn, who is nominated in five categories, has been touring North America for his Shawn Mendes: The Tour, while the Havana songstress has joined him in some cities, in between working on her sophomore album.

Having Shawn and Camila on the roster could mean a hot performance of Señorita or surprise premiere of one of Camila’s new hits. Rosalía will bring the spirit of Spain as she takes the stage. The singer is nominated for New Artist, Choreography and Latin Video. 2019 also marks the first year that the ceremony will have a Latin Music category. Rosalia, J Balvin and Bad Bunny will all face off against each other as well as Maluma, Karol G and Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee for the inaugural prize.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are all set to perform

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are also on the bill to heat up the night. Missy Elliott will also perform as this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard recipient. The 2019 MTV VMAs will air Monday, August 29, at 8pm live from Newark, New Jersey. Stay tuned to HOLA! USA for coverage leading up to and the night of the spectacular awards ceremony.