Watch Meryl Streep and Emma Watson redefine women roles in 'Little Women' trailer

Meryl Steep and Emma Watson are on their way to conquer our hearts, souls and minds with their upcoming film Little Women. Based on the novel written by Louisa May Alcott, the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast, featuring Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson as well as newcomers Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh. With the plot centering around a group of young women who are fighting the traditional expectations of women, Little Women is a film fit for the times.

Make sure to catch the full trailer below:

Loading the player...

RELATED: Watch Emma Watson sing 'Belle' in new 'Beauty and the Beast' clip

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the novel will hit theaters this Christmas and judging by Gerwig’s past work—which includes Lady Bird—and the phenomenal cast of leading ladies, Little Women is shaping up to be a must-watch film this year that will (hopefully) earn some Oscar nods come awards season. At one point, Saorise's character passionately belts out a moving monologue. "Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts, and they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent. As well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is just all women is fit for! I’m so sick of it," she says.