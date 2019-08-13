It's been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her first album and she's celebrating big

In case you need a little reminder that time flies, it has been 20 years since Christina Aguilera debuted her self-titled album. That’s right! T-w-e-n-t-y years! And what better way to celebrate than with a special version of the album titled Christina Aguilera 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. On August 23, Legacy Recordings is digitally releasing an album available for download which will include classic hits like Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants and Come on Over as well as "rare versions, remixes, and never-before-released a cappella tracks."

In honor of her 20th anniversary, a deluxe edition album will be available for download

The 38-year-old singer took to social media to share the exciting news with her fans and followers. Next to a photo of her album’s cover, the artist wrote, “This month marks 20 years since my debut album, Christina Aguilera, was released. In its honor, I’m so excited to announce that I am releasing xxtra special versions digitally and at my store and more on August 23rd!" Christina added, “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be reliving the memories from this time period. Share your memories too with the hashtag #xxtina too so I can see and share! None of this would have been possible without your love and I am so grateful.”

What’s more, the superstar is also offering 1,000 limited edition bundles featuring a vinyl version of her album with an autographed and numbered authenticity certificate, the deluxe edition digital download, a collectible cassette and 20th-anniversary-themed merchandise.

Christina recently finished the first part of her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience

It feels like just yesterday when we first heard Genie in a Bottle on the radio, but the Fighter singer first released her album on August 24, 1999. Twenty years later, the mother-of-two is still going strong killing it on-stage with hot performances.

Christina recently finished the first half of her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, and is currently in the midst of her tour, The X Tour.