Shakira is unrecognizable as she celebrates this career milestone

Shakira is celebrating an important milestone in her career. The Hips Don’t Lie songstress took to her social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her MTV Unplugged performance. “Twenty years ago today Shak recorded her Grammy-winning MTV Unplugged album in New York,” the bi-lingual caption read. In the photo, the Whenever, Wherever singer is almost unrecognizable with her fiery red hair. Many of Shakira’s collaborators and fans took to the comments to celebrate the milestone occasion. Maluma was one of the over 300,000 followers to like the post. Alejandro Sanz, who collaborated with the songstress on La Tortura simply wrote: “Una belleza.”

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Shakira celebrated 20 year since the release of her MTV Unplugged album

The performance was recorded at the Grand Ballroom in Manhattan Center. Shakira’s session was her first live album and earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Shak also received the Latin Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. In 2002, the concert was released n DVD. For the intimate performance, the Colombian beauty moved the crowd with a fully-Spanish set. The musician performed, Si Te Vas, Ciega Sordomuda, Inevitable, Tú and more of her earlier rock-influenced hits.

MORE: Is Shakira the next Oprah? Find out why fans are saying this

After two decades in the music business, the 42-year-old has released eleven studio albums, done six tours across the globe, has won numerous awards and has become one of the top Latin music artist of all time. The She Wolf singer is also a proud mother to boys Milan, six, and Sasha, four, who she shares with partner Gerard Piqué. In 2017, the singer opened up about how becoming a mother shifted her perspective on her music.

VIEW GALLERY

The Hips Don't Lie singer is now a mother to sons Milan and Sasha

MORE: Shakira's son is already a professional photographer at the age of 4

“It completely changed my game and it incentivized me to make more music and not take this whole project as a whole body of work, but just concentrate all of my energy on each song and take and do all of the efforts but one song at a time instead of looking at this project like a big Everest mountain that I had to climb," she said in 2017. "I began to see it as a fun road trip.”