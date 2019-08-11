Kate Upton is the latest celebrity to star in an unretouched cover shoot

Kate Upton is the latest celebrity to join the movement of unretouched photos. The 27-year-old model stars on the cover of Health Magazine’s September issue for which she did a non-airbrushed photo shoot. Explaining her beliefs behind her gorgeous shoot, the blonde bombshell took to social media to share her latest accomplishment and proudly wrote, "So excited to finally announce I’m on the September cover of @healthmagazine! We live in a world where we are constantly surrounded by retouching and filters, and we don’t even realize it - it’s become the new norm, creating unrealistic expectations.”

The blonde bombshell is a firm believer of body positivity

She continued, “That’s why I loved the idea of doing this shoot unretouched, to take a step towards embracing our true, raw self. Months after giving birth, this wasn’t the easiest choice... but a choice I thought was important for my daughter and for women everywhere." Kate and her husband, pro baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander, welcomed their baby girl, Genevieve in November 2018.

Kate told the magazine her thoughts on how social media affects the way people share images of themselves. “People are staging Instagram shots and retouching those pictures. That’s the new norm, she said. “And then we believe that’s how people actually look, and think we should look that way too. So, for me, doing an unretouched shoot is a step toward embracing real life. The goal should be to be the best you can be — not try to look like someone else.”

The mother-of-one shares her unretouched photo shoot wasn't the easiest choice after giving birth in November 2018

Although the drop-dead gorgeous star has proven to be comfortable in front of the camera, Kate has always had a healthy approach to body positivity as well as its struggles. In an exclusive with our sister publication HELLO! Fashion Monthly, the then 23-year-old opened up about her own body image struggles.

"I think all women are similar; we all struggle with the same things when it comes to body image and wanting to be beautiful," she said. "I’m the same when I’m on the beach with my friends or when there are paparazzi around, but being on a fashion shoot is like an acting job. I feel like I’m a different character, and that character doesn't get pangs of anxiety.”