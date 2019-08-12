'Hustlers' movie reveals first poster with JLo, Cardi B and more leading ladies

On September 13, the world will finally get to witness Hustlers, the movie that stars basically every A-lister. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and more leading ladies play strippers who band together to steal money back from their rich clients. In the past few weeks, fans have gotten glimpses of the highly-anticipated flick, but now we've been gifted a brand new movie poster, and it looks lit. Literally.

The new movie poster for Hustlers has been released

The poster features the movie title in glowing pink neon lights with the different stars surrounding it. JLo stars as Ramona, the leader of the group of girls, and is pictured enjoying a cigarette. Constance Wu plays Destiny, a young woman who becomes a stripper in order to help her family. Other ladies featured in the poppin' poster are Cardi B and singer Lizzo as Diamond and Liz, two of Ramona's colleagues in the strip club. Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Scream Queens actress Keke Palmer are also featured in the poster as Mercedes and Annabelle, two of the younger strippers who join the group.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie is inspired by a New York Magazine article written by journalist Jessica Pressler that tells true story of several women and what they did after the 2008 financial crisis. “I felt a kinship to everyone, and I also felt a responsibility to the characters and sex workers, and wanted to portray something that felt authentic,” Lorene told Entertainment Weekly. “When you’re in New York and your clients work on Wall Street, when they were riding high, it was like money was falling from the sky, and then it stopped.”

It features the star-studded cast, including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart

The movie most famously stars JLo as a stripper, and the 50-year-old has been candid about the hard work she put in to play the part. “It’s a nightmare thinking about being up there. I’m exposing myself, let’s say, in a way, emotionally and physically more than I’ve ever done in a movie,” she previously told Elvis Duran Z00 Morning Show. “I’ve done videos that are very sexy...it’s not that, but this is a different mentality, and so as an actress it’s a scary…for me, it’s not scary, it just makes me nervous.”