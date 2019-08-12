Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the hosts of 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are the morning trio you didn’t know you needed in your life. The A-list stars are set to take the lead in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. In the first trailer for the series, viewers get an inside look at the set and learn a little more about the characters. As the camera pans past a series of dressing rooms, control rooms, photos and anchor desk, Jennifer, Reese and Steve all do voiceovers. “Good morning, I’m here to bring you some upsetting news,” Jen says. Steve’s character Mitch Kessler follows, “I am a journalist. I can feel when the world needs me.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will star in The Morning Show

“I’m just here to deliver the news to America,” Reese adds. "That’s all I ever wanted to do. People want to trust that the person who is telling them the truth about the world is an honest person.” While Steve’s character’s identity has been revealed, more information about Jen and Reese’s roles has been kept under wraps.

Morning Show will take a look at the ins and outs and explore the lives of the people who bring news to millions of Americans in the morning. The series was confirmed in March during an Apple roll out event. According to the Big Little Lies star, the series will reveal “the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows.” Morning Show will be the first time Jennifer has returned to screen since her role in Friends.

The Apple+ TV series will also star Steve Carell

In June, the 50-year-old shared her excitement about her return. “It was very interesting to do it and I actually learned about everything that actually goes on behind the scenes," the Murder Mystery actress told Entertainment Tonight. " It was really fun and it's gonna be hopefully really enjoyed by many people.”