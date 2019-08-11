Nick Jonas loves it when wife Priyanka Chopra does this

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could not get any cuter even if they tried. Every time the powerhouse couple steps out they are likely to share (or show) just how much they love and adore each other and we can not help but stan this relationship and label it ‘goals.’ On August 10, Priyanka, who was flying solo, shared with PEOPLE at Beautycon LA how much her hubby supports her sense of style and fashion choices. She shared how he appreciates her looks whether she goes for a more natural look (à la trip to Italy) or a more glam gal look (à la Met Gala looks). The 37-year-old shared that he loves both looks and appreciates a healthy dose of both styles.

VIEW GALLERY

Priyanka and Nick always show how much fun they have with their complementing styles

MORE: J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami

“He’s an appreciator. He’s someone that can appreciate both things,” shared the Isn’t It Romantic actress. She also added that “there are days when he likes a really natural thing.” You can see just how much he appreciates her style with every look he slides at her while out on red carpets or when they're simply enjoying each other's presence. The Sky Is Pink producer also documents all of their sweet moments on her social media, making us swoon with every snapshot of the two.

MORE: Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka also showcased her individual style along with her fellow Jonas Brothers wives (aka the J-sisters), Sophie Turner (wife of Joe Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (wife of Kevin Jonas), on the first night of the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour which kicked off at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL.The sisters-in-law decided to follow a singular theme to show their support, while also keeping true to their individual styles. The concert was a family affair as the original J-sisters, Alena and Valentina (aka Kevin’s daughters), were in attendance along with Frankie Jonas (the bonus Jonas) and the trio’s proud parents.