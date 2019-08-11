Long distance relationships are tough waters to navigate, but if any couple can do it, we’re confident in the loved-up ship that is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The engaged couple, who seem to spend as much time together as possible, have flaunted their love for each other all over the world. However, with their busy schedules, sometimes they have to spend days apart. As JLo celebrates the international leg of her It’s My Party tour, J-Rod is left temporarily pining for each other from across the globe. And the pining is getting pretty steamy.

Jennifer Lopez puts her abs of steel on full display

“Baby, I know you’ve been killing it in Russia and you’ve got one more show to go,” Alex wrote to his superstar love. “Miss you and I can’t wait to see you back at home!” The love note was accompanied by a sultry bikini pic of the 50-year-old entertainer boasting abs of steel on the beach. Fans and celebrity friends alike quickly dubbed the photo of the mom-of-two in an itty bitty white top “goals.”

Even a short amount of time away from each other leaves the stars missing each other. The 44-year-old former baller was just with his love on Friday, August 2 during a visit to the Holy Land. The On the Floor singer shared a special post dedicated to her day in Israel. “Reconnecting with faith and family at the Via Dolorosa and the church of the holy sepulcher... #family #love #itsmypartytour,” she wrote. A photo collage displayed Alex bowing his head as he put his palm on the holy structure. Jennifer’s children Max and Emme were also present for the visit.

JLo sends fans into overdrive with her stunning bikini bod

It also hasn’t been that long since we've seen a hot, hot, hot bikini picture of Jen. The multi-talented powerhouse brought the heat just a few days prior to Alex’s post with a beach-ready photo of her own. "3 more shows to go…” she wrote, “soaking in every moment...#itsmypartytour#asummeriwillneverforget.” The Dinero songstress poses in a one-piece burgundy swimsuit in the snap. The sexy look features a plunging v-neckline and high waist. “Miss this gorgeous girl,” Alex responded at the time. “Come home soon.”