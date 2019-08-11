Elsa Pataky gives adorable glimpse inside her and Chris Hemsworth's love story on his birthday

Chris Hemsworth turned 36 on Sunday, August 11 with a lovely tribute from his wife Elsa Pataky. The 43-year-old model gifted not only her husband, but fans with a plethora of photos showcasing their lovely life together. “Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you and who you are. Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Elsa Pataky paid a lovely tribute to her husband Chris on his birthday

Along with the heartfelt note, the Spanish beauty published seven sweet snaps of her love. The majority were shots of the two of them, highlighting their love for each other and the lighthearted relationship they lead. Others spotlighted Chris’ top notch daddy skills as he hugs and attends to their three young children: India, Tristan and Sasha.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth shows his funny side during Elsa Pataky's birthday celebration

VIEW GALLERY

Elsa celebrated what she loves most about her man, like how he is a wonderful father to their three kids!

Another family member to pay tribute to the action movie star on his special day was his brother Luke Hemsworth. “Happy birfday bruv. You da man! And by that I mean you’re a real man,” he wrote. “You’re someone I look up to not just because you’re really tall but because of the man you are: Funny, intelligent, caring, driven, beastly strong and fiercely loyal.”

VIEW GALLERY

A running theme in Chris' birthday homages is that he makes people laugh

Getting sentimental he added: “You’re a constant inspiration and beacon of joy. Miss you on the other side of the world so I’ll raise glass and toast the legend that continues to grow. Your journey is so bloody exciting to watch and makes me incredibly proud to call you my brother. Keep bringing happiness and entertainment into the world and don’t underestimate the value of what you do. Luv ya mate @chrishemsworth have a rad day.”

MORE: Catch a glimpse at Chris and Elsa's $18 million beachside home

Many celebrity friends got in on the action, including fellow Marvel superhero Tom Holland who wished the Thor to his Spiderman a wonderful day. “Happy birthday you absolute legend,” he wrote, adding: “#heartofthesea.” The 23-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of them in which Chris playfully squeezes Tom’s cheeks. Happy birthday, Chris!