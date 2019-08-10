Is Shakira the next Oprah? Her incredible dream is becoming a reality

What do Shakira and Oprah have in common? Well, they’re both iconic one-named wonders, of course, but we’re talking about something even more incredible: each star has founded a school! Shakira’s dream is officially being built into a reality, as her organization Fundación Pies Descalzos began construction on a brand new school on Friday, August 9. “Construction starts today on the new Fundación Pies Descalzos school in El Bosque in Barranquilla,” the 42-year-old superstar said. “1,000 students and 60,000 community members will benefit from it. 6000 square meters, 28 classrooms, library and cafeteria...thank you to all our partners for making this dream possible!”

Shakira is building a school!

Shak shared several stunning renderings of what the building will look like upon completion. It is located in the Nuevo Bosque district, where inhabitants have been victims of crime and inequality. Thanks to the investment of more than $14,000 million pesos children will be given a more concrete and peaceful path to education.

Shakira shared a gorgeous peek at the design

This school is one of the two her foundation has in the works, the second set to be built in Cartagena. Focused on education in Colombia for more than 15 years, FPD aims to provide children with access to the education they deserve. They seek to contribute solutions to the challenges education faces in educational infrastructure, teaching and innovation processes in Latin America.

The school will feature "creative spaces" for the children to collaborate

Shakira thrilled fans when she announced the news at the end of her smash hit El Dorado World Tour back in November of 2018. The philanthropist put the worthwhile project into motion on Friday, November 2, with a groundbreaking ceremony for the coming pair of schools in Colombia. Looking extremely happy and emotional throughout the evening, Shakira elaborated on the plan that both her charity 'Pies Descalzos' and the Barca Foundation will spearhead.

Giving back is more satisfying than 'winning a Grammy' to Shakira

“Throughout my life I have seen how education works miracles, I have seen lives and even entire communities transform,” Shakira said. “And believe me, to see that a child who did not have opportunities to succeed, manages to get ahead and obtain equal opportunities in adulthood, is a feeling so satisfying that it even exceeds that of winning a Grammy.”