Camila Cabello pens special message to Shawn Mendes after PDA-filled night at his bday party

Shawn Mendes received special birthday wishes (and kisses) from someone very special. The In My Blood singer celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday, August 8 in NYC. For the occasion, the Toronto native hosted a special birthday celebration at the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn. By his side for the event was his Señorita collaborator and rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello. Inside the party, the pair were cozy as they sang and danced the night away. At one point in the evening, the birthday boy took Camila by the hand and pulled her in for a kiss.

Camila Cabello shared a special bday message for Shawn Mendes after the pair shared a passionate kiss at his bday party

Also, in attendance for the special day was Shawn’s parents, his little sister Aaliyah and his best friends from his hometown of Pickering. Guests sipped on drinks that were on-theme for the man of the hour, including “The Señorita,” named after his and Camila’s chart-topping hit and the “Pickering Gawd,” after his hometown. Following the celebration, the Havana songstress took to her social media to wish her leading man a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!.”

Earlier in the day, the pair spent the afternoon in New York City. Shawmila were spotted hand-in-hand as they made their way around the Big Apple. The duo dined at Jack Wife’s Freda and did a little shopping around the city. Shawn and Camila, 22, have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status. However, they haven’t been shy about showcasing their PDA. Since June, the pair have been spotted sharing kissing in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tampa and Miami.

The In My Blood singer's party was attended by his family and close friends

Earlier this week, the Never Be the Same songstress opened up about how the new chapter in her life as inspired her music. “I fell in love and just opened up,” she told Variety magazine about her upcoming album. “Everything was written in the present moment.”