Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes´ Big Apple date on his birthday

Is there a better way to celebrate your birthday than spending it with the one you love? Shawn Mendes turned 21 on August 8 and decided to do exactly that. The Canadian took a break from his massive world tour to mark the day with his 'señorita' Camila Cabello. Both singers were spotted in the Big Apple smiling and holding hands, and they couldn´t look cuter! Camila, in a beautiful yellow printed kimono-inspired shirt, beige lace top matching her pants, and brown tan sandals, looked ready to hit the streets and do some shopping with her new love interest. The public displays of affection between the couple have been regular over the summer, this time, in New York, Shamila strolled along like any regular couple enjoying a date - apart from the crowd of fans and photographers keeping pace with them, that is!

Shawn and Camila walked holding hands like a normal couple, is his birthday present in the bag?

They got the celebrations underway earlier in the day, grabbing breakfast at Jack Wife´s Freda in the West Village. Shawn and Camila haven´t yet publicly confirmed their relationship, but it is clear they are spending more and more time together, in fact, ET sources pointed out she has been traveling with the Treat You Better singer during his tour and there are also pictures of Camila and her family supporting Shawn at his latest gig in Miami on July 28.

Camila looked ready to hit the stores with a beautiful yellow-printed shirt and beige lace top

According to the same sources, what started as a summer fling has become something more serious as Shawn and Camila have fallen for one another. And truth to be told, it doesn´t look they are hiding anymore. The steamy pictures of the couple's PDA in Miami is a case in point. Camila also talked about how important Shawn is to her during an interview with Variety: “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”