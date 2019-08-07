Sofia Carson has an exciting new role that's the first of its kind

Sofia Carson has an exciting new role as the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s global ambassador. As the new GA, the 26-year-old will be advocating, promoting and increasing awareness of the foundation’s overall mission and educational programs. Aside from that, she will participate in events to help raise funds and promote LGF’s primary focus of providing scholarships to students with an interest in Latin music genres, music education programs and much more.

“Sofia Carson is an exceptional role model for all,” said the Vice President of Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Becky Villaescusat, in a statement. She continued, “Her education, discipline and dedication inspire the music makers of tomorrow and we are incredibly thankful for her passion and generosity toward the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. We know she will be an outstanding ambassador, helping us make strides in our awareness efforts and growth.”

Excited to take on her new role, which is the first of its kind, the Descendants star stated, “I am immensely proud to be the first Global Ambassador for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, a foundation whose goal is to provide the Latin youth of the world with the precious gift of music education, and the priceless opportunity to share their music.”

Sofia, who is known for her love to give back continued, “The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation and the incredible team behind its heart, offer life-changing opportunities to youth who are deeply committed to their art and are driven by their desire to leave behind a lasting musical legacy. I am deeply grateful. It is truly my privilege to be a part of this most worthy cause.”

There’s no doubt the singer-actress is the perfect choice for the coveted position. Not only is she greatly talented, but she understands the importance of giving back and being an inspiration to others. Earlier this year the Ciclo Sin Fin artist was awarded the Los Angeles Ballet Ambassador Award in recognition of her extensive work in the entertainment industry.

