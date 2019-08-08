Step into Justin and Hailey Bieber's jaw-dropping $8.5m home

Justin and Hailey Beiber are living their best lives, when Hailey is not hanging out with her mother-in-law, she is cuddling with her beloved Justin, and when Justin is not promoting his new brand Drew House, he is posting about Hailey on social media.

Besides enjoying the simple things in life and traveling the world together, Justin and Hailey take time to relax in their beautiful California home, which they purchased on September 2018. Their 6,132 sq. ft home was described as “The Tropics” by Hilton Hyland, which was the agency in charge of selling the home for the small price of $8,995,000. Take a peek!

The home, which has been categorized as “Old Hollywood glamour mixed with casual California living” was renovated by it’s previous owner, Charles Infante, who seems to have a keen eye for design — oh, did we mention he is a production designer who has worked on T-Swift’s Bad Blood, J. Balvin’s Safari, Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance and plenty more?

Although the couple lives alone, Justin and Hailey enjoy very spacious abode. Their home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and of course a home theater, a wet bar, a wine cellar, a pool, a cabana and if that wasn’t enough, an indoor fireplace AND an outdoor fire pit!