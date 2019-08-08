The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami

Happiness began last night in Miami as Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas took to the stage for their long-awaited Happiness Begins tour which kicked off the first night of its U.S. run. Who was there along with all their multi-generational scores of fans? None other than the Jonas Brothers’ wives and self-proclaimed J-sisters: Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner (also known as the 'Queen of the North' to Game of Thrones fans). The sisters could all be seen jamming out to a melody of the brothers' greatest hits during this momentous concert.

Loading the player...

MORE: Burnin’ Up: The Jonas Brothers and their wives stun at ‘Chasing Happiness’ premiere

The unbridled happiness that was felt throughout the American Airlines Arena in Miami was palpable and the J-sisters were right up there singing along and dancing to their husbands music. At one point, Sophie could be seen with Danielle singing and pointing at Joe as he rocked out on stage with his brothers for the first time is about six years. There was definitely a lot of Jonas love that night as another set of J-sisters were in attendance as well, Kevin’s two daughters Alena and Valentina (both sported some sound-canceling headphones as to protect their little ears). Priyanka could also be seen filming her hubby with her phone with an extreme look of pride. The brothers also song the ultra-popular song Believe, which Nick wrote for Priyanka (she had the biggest heart eyes as she watched on).

VIEW GALLERY

The five J-sisters posed for a sweet backstage pic before all the action started began

MORE: Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle are the Jonas Brothers’ number one fans at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were also clad in Jo Bro gear. Priyanka put her own spin to a black Jonas Brothers t-shirt and cut off the top to turn it into an uber-cute off the shoulder number — cinching it at the waist with a gold waist chain. Sophie went more classic and didn’t make any edits to her t-shirt and paired it with a black mini, showcasing her long, lean legs. Danielle, being the original J-wife, departed from her sisters' choices to go all-black and instead opted for a white concert tee and a matching white skirt. It was clear that the night was a success for the brothers and the J-sisters as both sets of sibs received standing ovations as they exited the arena.