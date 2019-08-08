Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'

Eugenio Derbez is opening up about fatherhood! The 57-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold and made a quick stop at the Mama Said podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler and Jenna Parris to talk all things Dora and what it's like being a father at an older age. Eugenio, who is father to his three older children—Aislinn Derbez, 32, Vadhir Derbez, 28, and 27-year-old José Eduardo Derbez—recently became a father again. He and his wife Alessandro Rosaldo welcomed their daughter Aitana five years ago, and it's an exciting new chapter for the Mexican star.

CLICK FOR MORE PICTURES

VIEW GALLERY

Eugenio Derbez opens up about parenting at an older age

During the podcast, Eugenio shared his experiences as a young father at 23-years-old and spoke about how he originally didn't want to be a father again after having three kids. "First of all, let me tell you, I was like, ‘I’m not going to do this again.’ And it was a big issue with my wife. We were struggling...but finally I changed my mind and I’m loving it," he said during his interview. "Way, way more than I was young because right now, I understand everything. I really enjoy every moment with her and it’s different. My dream has always been Hollywood, but even though I’m achieving my dream, all I want everyday is to go back home and play with her. My priorities have changed."

Loading the player...

MORE: Eugenio Derbez is the sweetest dad: see his best father-daughter moments!

The star, who is also grandfather to one-year-old Kailani continued: "Right now, the most important thing in life for me is her and she has all my attention and my kids love that I’m a different kind of dad for her. Of course, I’m a better dad. I know that my baby girl is more important than anything else in life. And that’s a great lesson that life taught me—nothing is more valuable for your kids than your time and your presence."

VIEW GALLERY

"All I want everyday is to go back home and play with her," he shared on the podcast

The Mexican actor is always sharing pictures of him with Aitana on his social media as they play and do different father-daughter activities, which according to him, makes him feel young again. "I’m always crawling every single day, I’m playing with her. She thinks I’m her age. She doesn’t care," he laughed. "I go to the park and she’s like, ‘Come down the slide!’ You become a kid again."