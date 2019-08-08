This picture has fans thinking Beyoncé is pregnant - what do you think?

Could there be another baby on the way for Queen Bey? The Beyhive and fans around the world are wondering after Beyoncé’s latest social media post. The Lemonade singer shared a series of photos (with no caption in true Queen form) featuring her in an all-lavender ensemble. Fans noticed a little bump in the photo – and began asking the hard-hitting question in the comments and dropping some serious fan theories. “We’ve been saying muva is pregnant.. she’s been dropping clues the entire album. Purple is royalty... simba (King) (son) .. the lions curled up like a fetus. There’s so much more but remember we said it,” one fan wrote.

Beyoncé fans are wondering if the Queen is pregnant with baby number four

Another fan wondered why The Lion King actress was so sneaky in the photos, placing her bag over her stomach in the final picture. “She’s clearly hiding her stomach, 4 is her favorite number, why would she not be pregnant with baby number 4.” Of course, the Queen has yet to make any statements or comments about the rumors. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are already proud parents to seven-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. A baby announcement on social media wouldn’t be uncommon for the Homecoming singer.

In 2017, when she made the announcement that she was expecting the twins, Beyoncé broke the internet with one of the most-liked photos of the year. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two,” she wrote on the post that has gotten over 11 million likes. "And we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.” In 2019, Beyoncé got candid about her journey welcoming her twins into the world.

The internet buzzed with theories and reasons why she would cover her belly in the latest photos

Shortly after Rumi and Sir’s births, the 38-year-old revealed that she suffered complications during delivery. “I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir," she told Vogue. "I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU."