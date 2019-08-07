Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognizable for new role

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest hairstyle is an 11 in our book! The Stranger Things actress recently debuted a new look for her role in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie. The Netflix star, who has been sporting a stylish long bob as of late, looks barely recognizable in the image with her long cascading curly locks. Alongside the image, she penned, “I love you enola #enolaholmes.”

Millie showed off her long curly hair for Enola Holmes,

Millie is set to play Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in the movie Enola Holmes, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. The 15-year-old actress will star in the film opposite of Henry Cavill, who is stepping into the iconic role of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

While Millie appears to be wearing extensions for her latest project, it isn’t the first time the actress has shown off a drastic new look. The teen famously shaved her head for the first season of Stranger Things. In 2018, Millie shared a video of the famous haircut writing, “The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to.”

The actress famously underwent a hair transformation for her role on Stranger Things

She added, “The only image I had in my head about what I could possibly look like is Charlize Theron in Madmax [sic]. As I looked at myself and couldn’t see my old self, I realized that now; I have a job to do and that is to inspire other girls that your image or exterior part is not what I think is important. What I find important is caring, loving and inspiring other girls. Thought to share my thoughts during this life changing moment."