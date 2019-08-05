See how Gina Torres makes gardening look extra stylish and fun

If you think Gina Torres wears traditional attire for gardening — think again! The actress took to social media to give her fans and followers a lesson on how she does gardening at home, and to make it all that much more fun for the viewers, the 50-year-old star took the opportunity to pay homage to her favorite era through classic movies including Sunset Boulevard and Postman Always Rings Twice.

VIEW GALLERY

“My garden blew up while I was away. And so I took the opportunity to pay homage to my favorite era in classic movies,” she wrote. “I ended up somewhere between #postmanalwaysringstwice and #sunsetboulevard. Although I threw in a healthy dose of Little Edie from #greygardens,” she added.

MORE: Gina Torres on how 'Pearson' proudly showcases her Latina identity and greeting Meghan Markle

In her stories, the Pearson star showed a step-by-step of her gardening routine making it a fun one to watch thanks to her charming personality and music in the background. ”Oh hello, what a lovely surprise? Would you like to watch me play in my garden?” she begins. The Cuban actress appears wearing a vintage-inspired black swimdress featuring a sweetheart neckline.

VIEW GALLERY

Gina looked fabulous while gardening in a retro-inspired swimsuit and cheeky headwrap

Gina made her gardening look even more fabulous by pairing it with a printed headwrap, large hoops and Hunter rain boots. Even the gardening gloves she’s wearing look chic with her outdoor ensemble. Embracing the sunshine and outdoor fun summer has to offer, the mother-of-one continues her gardening how-to by spraying a water hose up in the air as Percy Faith’s Theme From A Summer Place plays in the background.

MORE: Gina Torres is making Latinx History with new 'Suits' spin-off 'Pearson'

The TV star finalized her planting story with a photo in which she’s sunbathing lying on the grass covered in her garden’s vegetables. In case you’re wondering, Gina added that her tomatoes are delicious! “Gardening is hard work,” she wrote in the snap. Well Gina, we think you make it look extra chic and fun!