Heidi Klum´s wedding latest: bouquet throwing and official pic of the couple!

German top model Heidi Klum and 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz tied the know for the second time in a romantic and exclusive ceremony over the weekend. The newlyweds celebrated their love on board of mythical yacht Cristina O., where Aristotle Onassis married Jackqueline Kennedy and Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly celebrated their wedding reception. Well, if you are going to do it, you better do it in style! And indeed Heidi and Tom´s Capri wedding was as dreamy as you could imagine. The 46-year-old beauty shared on her social media a beautiful picture of the couple with the following caption: "We did it! Mr&Mrs Kaulitz" In the image, Heidi and Tom seal their love with a kiss on the yacht's deck, under a roof of white flowers and the sunset sun shining through. Aaawwww, so sweet!

Heidi shared the first official picture of Mr&Mrs Kaulitz

Friends and followers did not hesitate in sending their best wishes to the couple. Beauty mogul Chiara Ferragni, Meghan Markle´s close friend Mischa Nonoo or jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz were among the list of celebs posting on Heidi´s account. The German beauty and her now-husband previously tied the knot in California back in February, but following the trend of many other celebs and royals who have said "I do" twice, the couple celebrated a second ceremony with a proper Mediterranean wedding bash where (of course!) traditions were kept. Lucky you, we have the pictures of the beautiful bride throwing the bouquet to her friends.

RELATED: Heidi Klum wears fairytale bridal gown to wed Tom Kaulitz in luxury yacht

The blooming bride, in a white kaftan-style gown perfect for the beach party, ready to throw her bouquet

RELATED: Beauty mogul Chiara Ferragni is set to start new show with Heidi Klum

Heidi and Tom met in Germany´s Next Top Model set, but rumors of a possible relationship emerged after the appearance of pictures of them kissing on the set of America´s Got Talent. They fell in love instantly and became engaged in December last year. For Heidi, this is her third wedding (fourth if we take the first wedding to Tom into account) after marriages with the singer Seal and hairstylist Pic Pinino. Tom was briefly married too, to German top model Ria Sommerfeld.