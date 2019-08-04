Ricky Martin has a sweet sing along with his baby girl, Lucia

Ricky Martin spent some quality time with his daughter Lucia and the result was a super adorable video. The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer shared video on his social media featuring him and his husband Jwan Yosef’s little girl. In the clip, Ricky looks into the camera as he hums. Outside of the frame, his little lady playfully kicks her feet next to her father, causing him to flash a smile. Since announcing her arrival on December 31, Ricky and Jwan have largely kept their daughter’s identity offline. In May, the She Bangs singer shared a picture taken by his husband of him and Lucia looking off into the trees, which was captioned “La nena.”

CLICK FOR MORE SWEET PICTURES OF RICKY AND LUCIA

VIEW GALLERY

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are parents to an adorable little girl named Lucia

Shortly after welcoming his little girl, the 47-year-old proved that he knows how to get things done and take care of his daddy dutties. “#multitasking Getting ready for the @goldenglobes #goldenglobes2019 #acsversace.” In the photo, Ricky is getting his hair cut and keeping a watchful eye on his little lady while she lays in the stroller. Lucia joins Ricky’s 11-year-old twin boys Valentino and Matteo.

MORE: Ricky Martin's husband does ritual dance with their daughter Lucia

In January, the American Crime Story star opened up about being a father to a little girl. “Since my twins were born, I wanted daddy’s little girl,” he told Extra. “I want a big family; we want a big family. It’s been beautiful.” Ricky joked that the news was a “big surprise to a lot of people” and shared that he and his husband’s mission to expand their family was “just starting.”

Loading the player...

COME IN: A LOOK INSIDE RICKY MARTIN'S LAVISH L.A. MANSION

Ricky and Jwan's journey started at the end of last year, when they welcomed their little girl. The pair shocked fans on New Year's Eve when they made the special announcement. "We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia."