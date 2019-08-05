Cardi B and Offset styling their one-year-old daughter Kulture's hair is the sweetest thing

Cardi B and Offset's adorable one-year-old daughter Kulture already knows the importance of a good hair day. The Bodack Yellow rapper took to her social media to document her little baby girl getting a comb over by her father. It's no surprise baby Kulture is getting pampered by her parents—in the past, the one-year-old has been showered with love and gifts from both mom and dad, including Swarovski-bedazzled Reeboks and a $830 Versace puffer onesie.

Cardi B documented her one-year-old daughter Kulture getting a comb over by father Offset

In the sweet video, the Migos rapper is seen holding their baby girl while he tries to comb over the front of her hair with a toothbrush as Kulture hilariously tries to push him away. "I think it's because I left too much hair out," Cardi laughs in the background. The 26-year-old rapper also joked in the caption and wrote, "Well at least I did the ponytails."

Besides her hairstyle, baby Kulture also has good taste in fashion. In the video, she's sporting a tulle skirt paired with a white t-shirt. She's also donning major bling with pearl bracelets and a diamond necklace with her name spelled out. In the background, fans can also hear that the family is watching an episode of Dora the Explorer as the theme songs plays during the precious moment.

In the video, Kulture is sporting a diamond necklace with her name spelled out

Cardi has previously mentioned how Kulture changed her life. "When Kulture was born, I felt like I was a kid again; everything was making me cry, and I needed a lot of love," she revealed in an interview with W Magazine. "I want her to know me. I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now."