Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her loved ones were a squad to see as they strutted down the iconic Rodeo Drive in Hollywood. Drenched in summer sunshine, Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault tredded hand-in-hand through paparazzi-infested sidewalks as they led their beloved pack into a world of luxury. The lovebirds’ fleet included Francois’ daughter Mathilde Pinault and son Augustin James Evangelista, as well as Salma’s mom Diana Jiménez Medina!

Yves Saint Laurent - one of the major brand’s under François’ Kering company - was a main stop on their agenda. They were spotted browsing the sleek mirror and marble L.A. shop, sifting through sunglasses and what seemed to be the brand’s espresso ware. The 52-year-old actress and her 57-year-old businessman love looked adorably chic in their casual ensembles, oddly matching in their eclectic styles.

For the step out, Salma sauntered around in a billowing and bright summer skirt. It was a tier of prints: two contrasting floral patterns sandwiching a tiger face design. Tucked into breezy bottom was a gray tank, which she topped with a white jean jacket. Her wedges matched the skirts’ orangey bottom, while her obviously couture handbag complemented her light jacket.

François blended in nicely with his powerhouse wife, his faded charcoal polo and jeans matching her tank top. He popped an army green parka over it all, which touched on notes in Salma’s color-happy skirt. They both ducked down in shades, respectfully smiling at photographers who shouted their names.

Fashion is a big part of the couple’s life, as is family. While the pair share daughter Valentina Paloma together, who they welcomed in 2007, François also has three other children. His son François jr. and daughter Mathilde are from a previous marriage, while he welcomed Augustin with supermodel Linda Evangelista back in 2006.