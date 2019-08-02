Eva Longoria proves that women can do it all during press day with Santi

Eva Longoria pulled double duty! The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star was a working mama as she got through a press day with her baby boy Santiago Baston by her side. “Press interviews while being a mommy #workingmommy,” she wrote on a picture of her sitting on the floor with Santi bouncing on her lap. In another photo, the actress shared how she managed to get through the day saying, “All the interviewers sat on the floor with me. Thank you.” Eva knows that she isn’t the only mother out there getting the job done. The Grand Hotel producer had a special message for the other mamas out there who are constantly making things happen.

Eva Longoria had a special day at work with her baby boy Santiago

“Shout out to all the working mama’s who manage to do it all. It’s hard. Hats off to you.” The 44-year-old is busy on the road doing promo for her latest film – which stars Isabella Moner. In the film, the Desperate Housewives alum plays mother to the teenage explorer. In June – after celebrating her baby boy’s milestone birthday – Eva opened up about her new role as a working mom in Hollywood.

“Going back to work was hard,” she told Parade magazine. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. You just do it and get it done.” The veteran actress has learned to embrace her new role, and wants to ensure that all moms in the business are treated the same way.

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star had her baby boy by her side during a press day

“I do think there has to be a normalization within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way,” she added. “Many times, [after becoming a mom] you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you’re looking a certain way.”