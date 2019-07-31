Selena Gomez takes a dreamy trip to Italy - see all the pics

Selena Gomez may no longer be the most followed celebrity on social media, but whenever she takes a moment to post, her loyal followers instantly tap away at her pictures. Only one hour after sharing a carousel of photos from her recent birthday trip to Italy, the 27-year-old had already garnered almost two-million double taps. “Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful am. Now… back to work,” wrote the I Can’t Get Enough singer next to a group of pics where she appears to be living her best life.

The singer-actress shared a photo sitting pretty in a private boat

In one of the photos, Selena sits in a boat looking cool as ever in a cute outfit made up of a denim skirt, an orange top and white denim jacket. The superstar is dressed in theme wearing dark sunglasses, metallic hoops and a covetable structured cylinder bag. In another snap, the 13 Reasons Why co-executive producer is seen on a balcony with her friends with a gorgeous Italian sunset as their backdrop. Selena is kissing one of her besties on the side of her head.

The last two photos show The Dead Don’t Die actress all smiles at a dinner table and at a pasta-making lesson. It’s not often that the Wolves singer shares personal photos, but ahead of posting the latest series of snaps, Selena shared two photos from her (enviable) vacation.

Selena had the best time with her girls while celebrating her birthday in Italy

Next to an image in which she’s standing on the same balcony with her friends, the singer-actress wrote a personal caption thanking those who wished her a happy birthday. “Well I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes,” she wrote before adding, “The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.” There's no doubt Selena had a fabulous time on her trip abroad!