Julianne Hough opens up about her sexuality, reveals she's 'not straight'

Julianne Hough is baring it all in the September issue of Women's Health Magazine. For the glossy's "Naked Strength" issue, the 31-year-old dancer left nothing to the imagination by posing in her birthday suit and sharing personal details of her evolution and "massive transformation" in the past couple of years after she married hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017. One of the most revelatory bits of the cover interview was when Julianne talked about her sexuality, revealing she's "not straight."

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?” I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’" she told the publication. "I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I‘ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

She also opened up about how she feared that her husband wouldn't accept her evolution. However, the couple ultimately became closer. “I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she shared. "I was like ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

Her personal journey also helped her pose for this shoot, where she chose to not wear any clothes. “I didn’t want to do a demure shoot where I was trying to cover my body,” she said. “I wanted to do something where I was free.”