Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1 in Tel Aviv, and she's arrived in ~style~. The night before the big show, JLo and her beau Alex Rodriguez were spotted having a wild night out and enjoying a swanky dinner in the Israeli city. The two took to their social medias to document the the trip overseas, and (obvi) it looks incredibly lit.

Jennifer Lopez arrived in style in Tel Aviv

The Dinero singer posted a full body shot of her outfit for the night, which featured a multi-colored silk pantsuit that was adorned with pink and yellow-colored tigers. She paired the outfit with her signature gold hoops, butterfly-shaped sunglasses and a thick bracelet. For her shoes, JLo opted to keep it comfortable with a pair of white sneakers. "See you tomorrow night," she commented in the post.

JLo also brought the rest of the fam out for her tour. A-Rod took to his social media to post a picture of him and JLo during rehearsals. He also shared an image of him with his two daughters Ella and Natasha. "What an amazing time we are having on my first trip to Israel," he wrote alongside the photo. "The people have been wonderful and have such energy. I will definitely be back and recommend visiting this incredible country!" After her Tel Aviv show, the singer is scheduled to perform in Russia, Turkey, Spain and Egypt.

The singer is in the Israeli city to kick off the international leg of her It's My Party tour

This month has been jam-packed for JLo. She rang in her 50th birthday in Miami with three consecutive concerts and threw a gold-themed bash in Gloria and Emilio Estefan's $32 million mansion.