Lady Gaga spotted kissing new man Dan Horton - see the pics!

Attention, little monsters! Lady Gaga has a new man in her life and no, it's not Bradley Cooper. The 33-year-old singer was spotted getting extremely cozy with Dan Horton, who coincidentally also works in the entertainment industry as an audio sound engineer and who, again, coincidentally worked with Lady Gaga before she took up her Las Vegas residency. The unofficial couple were pictured packing on the PDA during a brunch date in LA hotspot Granville restaurant.

Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a new man Dan Horton during a brunch date in LA

According to ~sources~, the Shallow singer “looked amazing” wearing tiny black cutoff shorts paired with a black bodysuit and black boots. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” the source told People, adding that the pair also made a stop at Lemonade to pick up drinks before heading back to Granville. “Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

It's official: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are getting together again

Another diner added that Lady Gaga turned down taking photos with fans as she and Dan left the restaurant, but "she seemed confident and in a good place.” Dan, who is the owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group, has worked with other A-listers, including Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars and he began working with Lady Gaga right before her Las Vegas residency.

Dan Horton works in the entertainment industry as an audio sound engineer

The Poker Face singer previously dated talent agent Christian Carino after dating two years, but broke off the engagement because he "didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship.” Fans also speculated the singer and her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper had a romance because of their chemistry on and off stage. Still for all you Bradley and Lady Gaga shippers, there's still hope to see the Shallow singers together—they're rumored to appear at this year's MTV Video Music Awards together.