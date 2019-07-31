Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy makes her chart debut

Blue Ivy Carter is following in her mother Beyoncé's footsteps! The seven-year-old is only entering second grade this fall and she already has a major achievement under her belt—she made the Billboard Top 100 list this week coming in the 76th spot for her work in Brown Skin Girl, the song featured in her mom's album The Lion King: The Gift. The soundtrack, which accompanies The Lion King remake, sees a variety of artists, including musicians from Africa, coming together for a jam-packed 27 songs.

In Brown Skin Girl, Blue Ivy sings in a sweet voice in both the beginning and ending notes of the song. She is also (no big deal) credited as songwriter along with her songstress mom and artists SAINt JHN and Wizkidgot. Besides the chart-topping song, the seven-year-old also stars in her mom's music video for Spirit, another track in the album that was included in the 2019 film.

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy is featured in her mother's work—when she was just a one-year-old toddler, she was featured laughing in the track named after her, Blue, off Beyoncé's self-titled fifth studio album. She has also lent her acting talents to several of her mom's music videos, including Daddy Lessons and Formation, both from the critically-acclaimed album Lemonade.

After The Lion King premiere, a source told People about Blue Ivy's outgoing personality and innate star power. “She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” the source said. “Especially after the twins [two-year-olds Sir and Rumi] were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”