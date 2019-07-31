Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena celebrates dad's birthday with the perfect tribute

Joseph Baena celebrated his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday in the perfect way, with an iron-pumping snapshot. The recent Pepperdine graduate took to social media on Tuesday, July 30, to post a photo of himself working out alongside The Terminator actor at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach. “BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad 🎊🎉," Joseph captioned the tribute.

Joseph celebrated his father's 72nd birthday on July 30 with a picture taken at Gold's Gym

The Austrian actor, who turned 72 on July 30, proudly pointed at his son as Joseph pumped iron in the picture. Gold’s Gym is a special place for the former professional bodybuilder. “When I first came to America, I went to Gold’s Gym before I even went to my first apartment. Gold’s Gym became my home,” Arnold said back in 2015. Joseph, who has inherited his father's love for bodybuilding, often posts photos of himself working out at his dad’s old stomping grounds.

Arnold shares his look-alike son with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, whom he had an affair with. The former California governor also has four children with his ex-wife Maria Shriver—Christopher Schwarzenegger, 21, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, Christina Schwarzenegger, 28, and 29-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently married Chris Pratt.

The Terminator actor posed with a birthday cake surrounded by his and ex-wife Maria Shriver's children

Like Joseph, Arnold’s older children paid tribute to their father on his special day. Patrick shared a picture with his siblings, sans Joseph, surrounding their dad with a birthday cake that featured the Jingle All the Way star smoking a cigar in a hot tub. “The cake 😂😂 Happy Birthday big guy @schwarzenegger 🎂 🎉,” he captioned the post. Meanwhile, the newly minted Mrs. Pratt posted a throwback shot of her dad blowing out candles, writing, “Happy birthday daddy!! I love you so much and know this will be a great year for you! ♥️”