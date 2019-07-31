Jennifer Lopez's son Max twinning with Alex Rodriguez in tartan PJs is the cutest!

How cute is too cute? That’s what Jennifer Lopez must have thought when seeing this absolutely adorable moment. The Bronx diva shared another glimpse of family bliss where her son Max is boyfriend Alex Rodriguez´s mini-me. Both checking their mobiles in white T-shirts and tartan PJ pants, Max and Alex even share the same stance in the picture! “These two,” wrote the Medicine singer along with the snap, followed by a twinning hashtag and two black emoji hearts. The singer´s fans were, of course, delighted with the image and pointed out how amazing it is Max and Emme – Mark Anthony and Jennifer´s twins - get on so well with her mom´s boyfriend.

Max and Alex looked so cute in matching outfits and so focused on their phones!

Jennifer and Alex have created a beautiful family together with their kids. Alex has two daughters from a previous relationship, 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella, and then, of course, there are Jennifer´s “coconuts,” 11-year-old Max and Emme. The couple usually share tender moments of their life together on social media, but especially during the last two weeks, with so many celebrations – Jennifer marked her 50th birthday on July, 24 and A-Rod his 44th three days later- the signs of affection have been more frequent and have shown us a sweet and very close family.

One of the lovely family pictures Alex Rodriguez shared on social media to mark Jennifer´s 50th birthday

The Latina diva has said on many occasions that family comes first. And you can tell she means every word. For her boyfriend´s birthday, Jennifer shared emotional images of Alex including a black-and-white family photo with all the children and a “Happy birthday Alex, we love you!” A-Rod also proclaimed his love for Jennifer days before: “Since we´ve been together, you´ve made me feel like every day is my birthday,” he said with a big smile on his face while the screen shows cute pics of family moments. “You are simply the best partner in life.” Awww… These two!

